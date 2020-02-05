University of Agriculture Faisalabad observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other part of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here Wednesday at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

UAF organized a seminar at its Iqbal Auditorium in which UAF Laboratory school and College System students presented speeches and 'Milli Naghma' on Kashmir issue. They also took out a Kashmir Solidarity Walk from Admin Block to Iqbal Auditorium.

Dean Faculty of food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dean Agri Engineering Dr Allah Buksh, Senior Tutor Dr Athar Javed, Controller Examination Dr Tahir Siddique, Director Students Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Chief Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Yaseen, Dr Sarfraz, Dr Riaz Ahmad and a large number of students attended.

Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that our nation stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to achieve their legitimate right.

He stressed the need to the United Nations to settle the issue of Kashmiris as soon as possible with the right of self-determination. He said that India was brutally torturing the innocent Kashmiris in Indian held Kashmir.