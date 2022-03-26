University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a one-day sheep and goat show in which animals from across the country were brought in front of a large gathering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a one-day sheep and goat show in which animals from across the country were brought in front of a large gathering.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi along with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and PMAS Arid Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the show which remained source of attraction for the goat lovers.

Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Director Farms Haroon Zaman and other also attended the show.

On the occasion, the Punjab Agriculture Minister said that such activities helped promote the best breeds and to create an environment of competitions.