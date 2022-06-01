UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Organizes Seminar To Mark World Milk Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 10:32 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes seminar to mark World Milk Day

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a seminar and took out a walk to mark the World Milk Day themed safe milk safe nation, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a seminar and took out a walk to mark the World Milk Day themed safe milk safe nation, here on Wednesday.

The event was arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry in collaboration with Dairy Lac Limited and Dairy Cattle Farm Association at syndicate room.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged to make serious efforts to end the adulteration in milk. He urged the dairy experts to increase per animal production and also develop the byproduct of the milk in order to combat the malnutrition issue. He said that the milk is the perfect food but the issue of adulteration at the mass level is the real crisis for which joint efforts would bring the tangible results.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that milk composition stays at 60 percent buffalo, 36 percent cow and 4 percent goat, sheep and camel. Around 95 percent milk is being sold in raw form while the rest of milk in pasteurized (UHT) form. He said the university is strengthening its ties with industry.

Dairy Lac Limited Zonal Sales Manager Attique Chishti said, "Quality of milk is the real issue and we have to promote the measures for a healthy nation."Dairy Cattle Farm Association President Shahbaz Rasool Warraich said milk is rich in calcium, and contains more than 10 essential nutrients that promote general health.

Dr Muhammad Younas, Dr Haq Nawaz, Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Yousuf Rehman, and other also spoke.

Related Topics

World Buffalo Event Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Produci ..

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Producing Venture - Ukrainian Prime M ..

48 seconds ago
 'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourt ..

'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourth industrial revolution'

50 seconds ago
 Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase une ..

Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase unexplored domestic travel landsc ..

53 seconds ago
 US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspira ..

US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspiracy to Transport Fentanyl - Jus ..

5 minutes ago
 lUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National ..

LUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Russian GDP Down 3% Y/Y in April, Still Up 1.7% Y/ ..

Russian GDP Down 3% Y/Y in April, Still Up 1.7% Y/Y in 4M 2022 - Economy Ministr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.