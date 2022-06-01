University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes seminar to mark World Milk Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a seminar and took out a walk to mark the World Milk Day themed safe milk safe nation, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a seminar and took out a walk to mark the World Milk Day themed safe milk safe nation, here on Wednesday.

The event was arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry in collaboration with Dairy Lac Limited and Dairy Cattle Farm Association at syndicate room.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged to make serious efforts to end the adulteration in milk. He urged the dairy experts to increase per animal production and also develop the byproduct of the milk in order to combat the malnutrition issue. He said that the milk is the perfect food but the issue of adulteration at the mass level is the real crisis for which joint efforts would bring the tangible results.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that milk composition stays at 60 percent buffalo, 36 percent cow and 4 percent goat, sheep and camel. Around 95 percent milk is being sold in raw form while the rest of milk in pasteurized (UHT) form. He said the university is strengthening its ties with industry.

Dairy Lac Limited Zonal Sales Manager Attique Chishti said, "Quality of milk is the real issue and we have to promote the measures for a healthy nation."Dairy Cattle Farm Association President Shahbaz Rasool Warraich said milk is rich in calcium, and contains more than 10 essential nutrients that promote general health.

Dr Muhammad Younas, Dr Haq Nawaz, Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Yousuf Rehman, and other also spoke.