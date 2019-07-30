UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan Council Of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) Ink Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:22 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) ink Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work on renewable energy and bring advancement and promote technologies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work on renewable energy and bring advancement and promote technologies.

The MoU was duly inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Director General PCRET Dr Baqer Raza at UAF Meeting Room.

UAF Energy System Engineering Chairman Dr Anjum Munir, PCRET Director Saeed Hussain and UAF Director External linkages Dr Rasheed Ahmad also attended.

Heads of both institutions agreed to jointly conduct research and execute energy specific applied projects, leading to inventive upshots. The parties will share their available processing/testing facilities, and library facilities to the researchers /engineers working on the collaborations projects.

They also agreed that PCRET may engage UAF students to carry out their research tasks as internees for the projects of mutual interests in accordance with their respective policies.

The parties will arrange seminars, workshop and certification courses under the agreement.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the country was blessed with plenty of resources that should be used for energy generation.

He said the UAF was converting Energy block on solar and in the years to come, they were mulling multiplying it across the campus.

He said that renewable energy sources were getting a key focus across the globe because these were sustainable and clean environment resources of energy at an affordable cost.

Dr Baqer Raza said that Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) was set up by merging the National Institute of Silicon Technology (NIST) and the Pakistan Council for Appropriate Technologies (PCAT).

It is the prime institution in the country for coordinating research and development promotional activities in different renewable energy technologies, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology May Agreement Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

National Ranking Boys & Girls Badminton Championsh ..

3 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain are officially engaged!

25 minutes ago

Dubai Economy resolves 17,768 consumer complaints ..

26 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) extends last date ..

4 minutes ago

&#039;Health and Tourism 2019&#039; campaign laun ..

26 minutes ago

Mehmood-ur-Rashid grieved at plane crash

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.