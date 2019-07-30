University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) ink Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work on renewable energy and bring advancement and promote technologies.

The MoU was duly inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Director General PCRET Dr Baqer Raza at UAF Meeting Room.

UAF Energy System Engineering Chairman Dr Anjum Munir, PCRET Director Saeed Hussain and UAF Director External linkages Dr Rasheed Ahmad also attended.

Heads of both institutions agreed to jointly conduct research and execute energy specific applied projects, leading to inventive upshots. The parties will share their available processing/testing facilities, and library facilities to the researchers /engineers working on the collaborations projects.

They also agreed that PCRET may engage UAF students to carry out their research tasks as internees for the projects of mutual interests in accordance with their respective policies.

The parties will arrange seminars, workshop and certification courses under the agreement.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the country was blessed with plenty of resources that should be used for energy generation.

He said the UAF was converting Energy block on solar and in the years to come, they were mulling multiplying it across the campus.

He said that renewable energy sources were getting a key focus across the globe because these were sustainable and clean environment resources of energy at an affordable cost.

Dr Baqer Raza said that Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) was set up by merging the National Institute of Silicon Technology (NIST) and the Pakistan Council for Appropriate Technologies (PCAT).

It is the prime institution in the country for coordinating research and development promotional activities in different renewable energy technologies, he added.