University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Plans To Produce Quality Wheat Seed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:51 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad plans to produce quality wheat seed

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has chalked out a plan to produce quality wheat seed for next season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has chalked out a plan to produce quality wheat seed for next season.

This was disclosed by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf here on Thursday while visiting farms situated at UAF Water Management Research Centre.

He was accompanied by Director Water Management Dr Muhammad Irshad, Treasure/ Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jamil, Research Officer Ahmad Waqas and other notables.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the UAF wheat productivity was expected to boost up compared to last years. He urged the scientists to develop short stature and large wheat ear varieties for the food security of the country.

He said the step would help increase per acre productivity and income of the farming community.

He said that wheat variety titled "Anaj" was grown at UAF farm with a single watering instead of three to five watering. "We have to shift our agricultural towards water efficient crop," he added.

The UAF VC said that it had become need of the hour to shun traditional farming and to promote high-efficient irrigation agriculture for a better tomorrow.

He said that at the time of inception of the country, per capita water availability was 5000 cubic meter which has now declined to less than 900 cubic meter.

He said that experimental agricultural farms would be made model farms not only for students but also farmers as a move towards agricultural growth.

Talking about hydroponic, he said the country could increase vegetables and fruit production by 20 times with the adoption of modern agricultural technique hydroponic.

He said that hydroponics was a method of growing plants without soil by using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. He said that the country was blessed with four seasons and the best ecosystem. "If we utilize it efficiently, there will be no shortage of any agriculture item. We shall have to focus on cropping zoning also", he added.

Dr Muhammad Irshad said that with the passage of time, per capita water availability was decreasing. He added that we have to adopt modern agricultural trend keeping health, decreasing agriculture land and food security like issues in view.

He said that modern agricultural practices would pave the way for development of the country.

