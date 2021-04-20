University of Agriculture Faisalabad prepares new directory

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has prepared a new directory of contact numbers and other information of all faculty members, administrative staff and employees

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer has appreciated the efforts of Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif and his team and said that Department of Public Relations and Publications has started a new project of preparing a complete archive of the university.

The Vice Chancellor directed that it should be uploaded on the university website. He said that databank based on other information is the need of the hour which will provide necessary information about all the university employees.

Public Relations and Publications Department team headed by Prof. Dr. Jalal Arif presented the directory to Vice Chancellor Dr. Asif Tanveer. The team members include Deputy Registrar Qamar Bukhari, Administrative Officer Muhammad Hanif, Senior Clerk Sajid Farid and Designer Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar.

Prof Dr Jalal Arif briefed the Vice Chancellor about the features of the newly prepared directory and said that in its preparation, special attention is paid so that one can easily find all the faculties, administrative departments, teaching departments, directorates and other staff information on a single click.