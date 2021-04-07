University of Agriculture Faisalabad produces first camel calf through artificial insemination

UrduPoint.com
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists, first-time in the history of Pakistan, have heralded a major breakthrough in camel production by achieving first calf in camel through artificial insemination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists, first-time in the history of Pakistan, have heralded a major breakthrough in camel production by achieving first calf in camel through artificial insemination.

UAF team leader Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Dr. Zafar Iqbal Qureshi along with Dr. Muhammad Salman Waqas, Dr. Anjum Masood, and UAF M.Phil students established the techniques including semen collection, semen extension, semen evaluation, and artificial insemination with fresh extended semen in the camel at Camel Breeding and Research Institutes Rakh Mani, district Bhakkar. Livestock and Dairy Development Department also supported UAF in this task.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Asif Tanveer has congratulated the team for their achievement.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal Qureshi Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science said that the methodology of artificial insemination including semen collection from male camel, extending it with a commercially available semen extender and its placement in she-camel requires specialized training in the field of Theriogenology.

The task was completed by Dr. Qureshi who has the international exposure as consultant Embryo Transfer and Artificial Insemination in camel in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The UAF researchers expected that it will enhance the camel production in order to increase camel milk and their meat availability.

Dr Qureshi said that Pakistan with an estimated camel population of 1.1 million, ranks 8th among major camel raising countries. UAF has introduced the modernization in camel production. He said that camel milk contains more iron, three times higher vitamin C than cow's milk, more vitamins, minerals and low fat with high medical value. Camel milk strengthens immune system and it was having high medical values. He said that camel milk is also helpful for sugar patients as having the insulin in it.

