University of Agriculture Faisalabad produces 28 PhD scholars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 28 more PhD scholars including eight women during the last four months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 28 more PhD scholars including eight women during the last four months.

A spokesman of the university told APP here on Wednesday that on the recommendations of the external examiners and after fulfilling all the requirements, the Vice Chancellor UAF issued directives to issue PhD degrees to 28 scholars who passed their final examinations for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2020. Now, number of PhD Club of UAF risen up to 1909,spokesman added.