University of Agriculture Faisalabad raises donations for flood victims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has raised donations including money, dresses, shoes, eatables and others necessary items for flood victims stranded in the worst catastrophe.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while chairing a meeting of university deans and directors said that UAF employees from BPS-1 to BPS-16 donated their one-day salary whereas two days salary was donated by the employees of BPS-17 and above to help those who fell victims of floods.

He said that UAF had also devised an action plan for rehabilitation of agriculture in flood-hit areas, in this connection, seeds and other items would be provided to the affected people.

He also directed UAF officials to prepare silage for livestock of flood-hit areas. He said that the floods had killed nearly 1,000 people across the country since June in addition to affecting millions of others badly.

It was the time to help affected people at maximum extent because devastation in agriculture and livestock sectors was also causing serious food crisis, he added.