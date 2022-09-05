UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Raises Donations For Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 10:33 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad raises donations for flood victims

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has raised donations including money, dresses, shoes, eatables and others necessary items for flood victims stranded in the worst catastrophe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has raised donations including money, dresses, shoes, eatables and others necessary items for flood victims stranded in the worst catastrophe.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while chairing a meeting of university deans and directors said that UAF employees from BPS-1 to BPS-16 donated their one-day salary whereas two days salary was donated by the employees of BPS-17 and above to help those who fell victims of floods.

He said that UAF had also devised an action plan for rehabilitation of agriculture in flood-hit areas, in this connection, seeds and other items would be provided to the affected people.

He also directed UAF officials to prepare silage for livestock of flood-hit areas. He said that the floods had killed nearly 1,000 people across the country since June in addition to affecting millions of others badly.

It was the time to help affected people at maximum extent because devastation in agriculture and livestock sectors was also causing serious food crisis, he added.

Related Topics

Flood Agriculture Money June From Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Commissioner seeks feasibility of solar panel inst ..

Commissioner seeks feasibility of solar panel installation in schools

1 minute ago
 Truss to Announce New Cabinet Composition on Tuesd ..

Truss to Announce New Cabinet Composition on Tuesday - UK Work, Pensions Secreta ..

1 minute ago
 NA body on IT directs ministry to improve Cyber Se ..

NA body on IT directs ministry to improve Cyber Security Cell's performance

1 minute ago
 Dist admin takes action against encroachments, beg ..

Dist admin takes action against encroachments, beggars

1 minute ago
 Amanah group chief calls on Chief Minister , donat ..

Amanah group chief calls on Chief Minister , donates Rs.70 mln for flood affecte ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI MNA given protective bail

PTI MNA given protective bail

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.