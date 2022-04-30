University of Agriculture Faisalabad restructuring faculties, departments for future needs

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is restructuring faculties and departments so that the students could be imparted integrated, comprehensive and diversified knowledge according to future needs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is restructuring faculties and departments so that the students could be imparted integrated, comprehensive and diversified knowledge according to future needs.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said this while presiding over the meeting of the Deans Committee on Saturday.

He said that refresher courses will be organized to enhance the capacity of field and laboratory staff in order to meet the demand of modern era.

He said that the UAF was implementing the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system as step towards paperless administrative, financial and examination system for speedy work according to future requirements.

He said that all departments in the university will be connected through latest system of ERP which would not only save time of students and teachers but also reduce unnecessary expenses on stationery.

He said that physical classes for all students will commence from May 9. He said that curriculum reforms were being carried out to bring the university programs in line with the international standards.

He said that our nation has been blessed with immense talents.

He said that the agriculture scientists should come up with tangible work to become self-sufficient.

He also urged the agricultural scientists to expedite their efforts to combat the agricultural challenges and address the problems of the farming community.