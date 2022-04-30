UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Restructuring Faculties, Departments For Future Needs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 10:14 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad restructuring faculties, departments for future needs

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is restructuring faculties and departments so that the students could be imparted integrated, comprehensive and diversified knowledge according to future needs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is restructuring faculties and departments so that the students could be imparted integrated, comprehensive and diversified knowledge according to future needs.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said this while presiding over the meeting of the Deans Committee on Saturday.

He said that refresher courses will be organized to enhance the capacity of field and laboratory staff in order to meet the demand of modern era.

He said that the UAF was implementing the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system as step towards paperless administrative, financial and examination system for speedy work according to future requirements.

He said that all departments in the university will be connected through latest system of ERP which would not only save time of students and teachers but also reduce unnecessary expenses on stationery.

He said that physical classes for all students will commence from May 9. He said that curriculum reforms were being carried out to bring the university programs in line with the international standards.

He said that our nation has been blessed with immense talents.

He said that the agriculture scientists should come up with tangible work to become self-sufficient.

He also urged the agricultural scientists to expedite their efforts to combat the agricultural challenges and address the problems of the farming community.

Related Topics

Agriculture Enterprise May All From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Woman's body found from canal

Woman's body found from canal

2 minutes ago
 FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during ..

FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Accuses Fossil Fuel Lobby of Using Ukrain ..

UN Chief Accuses Fossil Fuel Lobby of Using Ukrainian Conflict in Own Interest

2 minutes ago
 Norwich relegated from the Premier League

Norwich relegated from the Premier League

5 minutes ago
 COAS visits front line troops in Padhar Sector: IS ..

COAS visits front line troops in Padhar Sector: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam performs Umrah

Babar Azam performs Umrah

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.