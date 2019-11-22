UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Revamping Transport Facility: Dr Ashraf

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:20 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad revamping transport facility: Dr Ashraf

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was revamping its transportation facilities mechanism to facilitate students and the campus community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was revamping its transportation facilities mechanism to facilitate students and the campus community.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf at a meeting here on Friday. He said that motor-vehicle workshop had been established at motopool.

He said that university had installed GPS in its transportation system to provide state-of-the-art facilities at par with international standards.

The Treasurer Tariq Saeed, Director Student Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Incharge Motorpool Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Dr Nasir Awan and others attended the meeting.

