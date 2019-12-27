UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Revamps EMD To Make University Best Greenish Campus

Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:03 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has revamped its Estate Management Department (EMD) to make it more efficient and to turn the campus best greenish campus in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has revamped its Estate Management Department (EMD) to make it more efficient and to turn the campus best greenish campus in the country.

Addressing a ceremony of gardening and sanitation staff at New Senate Hall of the university on Friday, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that university was making all out efforts to ensure foolproof security and the most attractive green campus.

He said that special training of the gardening, security and engineering staff were being held to equip them with modern techniques.

He said that another wing of Estate Management was dealing with plantation.

He lauded the steps of the government of launching billions tree program in a bid to mitigate climate change impact.

He called for public participation in Prime Minister's "Clean and Green Pakistan" plantation campaign in order to address the issue of emerging challenges including climate changes etc.

Estate Management Principal Officer Dr Qamar Bilal said special session of the staff was being conducted to improve their efficiency.

He said that beautiful plants were being planted at the campus that would improve the environment.

Director Sadaqat Textile Hamza Mukhtar said that they were collaborating with the UAF as it was the prestigious of the city and producing the skilled and trained manpower.

