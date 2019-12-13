University of Agriculture Faisalabad scientists develop Quinoa variety

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):The Punjab Seed Council has approved first-ever Quinoa variety, a super food, titled Q7 developed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists.

The variety is developed by UAF scientist Dr Shahzad Maqsood Basra and his team including Dr Irfan Afzal.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said this at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony, signed between the UAF and Shandong Normal University, China, (SDNU) to establish Quinoa Breeding Centre in both universities.

The MoU was duly signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and SDNU Vice President Huanbin Wang at meeting room, UAF.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that Quinoa is one of the world's most popular health foods.

He said Quinoa is gluten-free, high in protein, fiber, B vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E and various beneficial antioxidants.

He said that it is new crop in our homeland.

The SDNU will offer PhD and Post-doc scholarships for the students of UAF in the field of agricultural sciences.