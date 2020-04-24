University of Agriculture Faisalabad secures 42nd position in THE Impact Ranking 2020

In the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2020, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has secured 42nd position, out of 372 universities across the globe, in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-01) on poverty, and 61st position out of 376 universes in SDG13 climate action

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :In the Times Higher education (THE) Impact Ranking 2020, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has secured 42nd position, out of 372 universities across the globe, in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-01) on poverty, and 61st position out of 376 universes in SDG13 climate action.

As far as the achievement of SDG 01- No poverty, and SDG 13- Climate Action, in the country is concerned, the UAF stands at top position in Pakistan. In the SDG-15 -Life on Land and SDG-17 -Partnership for Goals, it is ranked at 104th number.

As per overall SDG impact category rankings, the UAF is ranked among 300 to 350 best universities worldwide out of 766 universities and 4th in the country.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The second edition includes 766 universities from 85 countries. THE uses calibrated indicators in broad areas: research, outreach, and stewardship. Times Ranking this edition includes 766 universities from 85 countries.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has congratulated the faculty over the achievement. He said the university was striving to find the space in the best universities of the world.

In the overall universities, UAF is listed in the top 1000 universities. Furthers details could be seen at the link given below: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/rankings/impact/2020/overall#!/page/0/length/25/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/undefined