UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Secures 42nd Position In THE Impact Ranking 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad secures 42nd position in THE Impact Ranking 2020

In the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2020, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has secured 42nd position, out of 372 universities across the globe, in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-01) on poverty, and 61st position out of 376 universes in SDG13 climate action

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :In the Times Higher education (THE) Impact Ranking 2020, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has secured 42nd position, out of 372 universities across the globe, in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-01) on poverty, and 61st position out of 376 universes in SDG13 climate action.

As far as the achievement of SDG 01- No poverty, and SDG 13- Climate Action, in the country is concerned, the UAF stands at top position in Pakistan. In the SDG-15 -Life on Land and SDG-17 -Partnership for Goals, it is ranked at 104th number.

As per overall SDG impact category rankings, the UAF is ranked among 300 to 350 best universities worldwide out of 766 universities and 4th in the country.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The second edition includes 766 universities from 85 countries. THE uses calibrated indicators in broad areas: research, outreach, and stewardship. Times Ranking this edition includes 766 universities from 85 countries.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has congratulated the faculty over the achievement. He said the university was striving to find the space in the best universities of the world.

In the overall universities, UAF is listed in the top 1000 universities. Furthers details could be seen at the link given below: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/rankings/impact/2020/overall#!/page/0/length/25/sort_by/rank/sort_order/asc/cols/undefined

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Sudanese Pound 2020 From Best Top University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

2 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

2 hours ago

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.