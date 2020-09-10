UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Senate Approves Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Senate approves budget

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate has approved budget for the year 2020-21 and also given a nod to establish Directorate of Professional Training Centre for sharpening the professional skills of the employees of the university and other institutes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate has approved budget for the year 2020-21 and also given a nod to establish Directorate of Professional Training Centre for sharpening the professional skills of the employees of the university and other institutes.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the Senate meeting was chaired by UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer which also approved Locust Research Cell and organic agriculture that will help the country address the agricultural challenges.

The House approved�Rs10.965 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21. Under which, the HEC recurring budget is Rs 5.293 billion while Rs 3 billion has been earmarked for development budget from the Federal and Punjab governments and Rs 2.

373 billion for research.

The meeting approved Rs 45 million for the Water Management Research Center, Rs 19.882 million for Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Rs 11.28 million for Financial Assistance, and Rs 12.78 million for sports. Prof. Dr Asif Tanveer stressed upon the scientists to come up with new varieties keeping the changing climate in view.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Rao Atif Raza, Professors Emeritus Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa, renowned personality Ch Ashfaq, Dr Nasir Amin, Abdul Rauf from Finance Department, Muhammad Saeed and others notables attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Senate Sports Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Nasir HEC From Billion Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

1 hour ago

Govt playing its full role for durable growth of B ..

2 minutes ago

WHO inaugurates new office in Turkey's Istanbul

2 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Khuzdar

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather remained in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Sindh University to resume classes from September ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.