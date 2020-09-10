University of Agriculture Faisalabad Senate approves budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate has approved budget for the year 2020-21 and also given a nod to establish Directorate of Professional Training Centre for sharpening the professional skills of the employees of the university and other institutes.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the Senate meeting was chaired by UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer which also approved Locust Research Cell and organic agriculture that will help the country address the agricultural challenges.

The House approved�Rs10.965 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21. Under which, the HEC recurring budget is Rs 5.293 billion while Rs 3 billion has been earmarked for development budget from the Federal and Punjab governments and Rs 2.

373 billion for research.

The meeting approved Rs 45 million for the Water Management Research Center, Rs 19.882 million for Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Rs 11.28 million for Financial Assistance, and Rs 12.78 million for sports. Prof. Dr Asif Tanveer stressed upon the scientists to come up with new varieties keeping the changing climate in view.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Planning Rao Atif Raza, Professors Emeritus Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa, renowned personality Ch Ashfaq, Dr Nasir Amin, Abdul Rauf from Finance Department, Muhammad Saeed and others notables attended the meeting.