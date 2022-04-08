UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Senate Approves Budget

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 08:14 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate has approved budget for the year 2021-22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate has approved budget for the year 2021-22.

According to UAF spokesman, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan chaired 47th Senate Meeting of UAF as Governor's nominee at New Senate Hall. Registrar Tariq Mahmud Gill presented the agenda while Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented the budget before the House. The house approved Rs 9,307.127 million budget for the financial year 2021-22 including non-development budget worth Rs.

6,171.748 million, non-development Punjab Government for sub-campus Burewala-Vehari worth Rs. 190.296 million, Water Management Research Center worth Rs38.36 million, Directorate of Financial Assistance Rs. 12.963 million, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Rs.35.02 million, development ( Federal Government Funded ) worth Rs. 746.451 million and development (Punjab Government Funded) worth Rs.78.006 million and competitive research grant Rs. 2029.127 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

