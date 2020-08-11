University of Agriculture Faisalabad start plantation drive at PARS

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with the District Government has kicked off plantation campaign under the Prime Minister Plantation Drive at its Post Agricultural Research Station ( PARS).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with the District Government has kicked off plantation campaign under the Prime Minister Plantation Drive at its Post Agricultural Research Station ( PARS).

Thousands of indigenous saplings were planted at the PARS as a step towards Clean and Green Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university had planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year. He lauded the measures taken under the PM Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues.

He said that a massive plantation drive would be carried out this year at the main and sub-campuses of the university.

He said that climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of the people. He urged the people for plantation in order to ensure clean environment and green Pakistan.

He said that we should accelerate efforts to increase green net. He said that after adding up billions trees in the country, the weather pattern would change altogether.

During briefing, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal said that UAF had emerged one of the best Greenand Clean campuses. He said that such events will pave the way to sensitize the public about the plantation issue.