UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Start Plantation Drive At PARS

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad start plantation drive at PARS

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with the District Government has kicked off plantation campaign under the Prime Minister Plantation Drive at its Post Agricultural Research Station ( PARS).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with the District Government has kicked off plantation campaign under the Prime Minister Plantation Drive at its Post Agricultural Research Station ( PARS).

Thousands of indigenous saplings were planted at the PARS as a step towards Clean and Green Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university had planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year. He lauded the measures taken under the PM Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues.

He said that a massive plantation drive would be carried out this year at the main and sub-campuses of the university.

He said that climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of the people. He urged the people for plantation in order to ensure clean environment and green Pakistan.

He said that we should accelerate efforts to increase green net. He said that after adding up billions trees in the country, the weather pattern would change altogether.

During briefing, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal said that UAF had emerged one of the best Greenand Clean campuses. He said that such events will pave the way to sensitize the public about the plantation issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Prime Minister Post Government Best Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

39 seconds ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

54 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

16 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.