University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Students To Educate Farmers From Tomorrow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 20,000 young students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will move to deep rural areas to educate farmers about new wheat technologies in order to increase per acre production from Friday.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while presiding over a meeting on wheat campaign here on Thursday.

He said that the students will move with Agriculture Extension Department officials in five divisions of the province including Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal.

"They would provide practical assistance to the farmers in their respective districts and the drive will continue for eight days", he said and added that the measures were aimed at increasing wheat per acre productivity, which will not only help become self-sufficient but also enable the country to earn the foreign exchange by exporting surplus wheat.

Dr. Iqrar said, "We have to shun the traditional way of farming and shift towards unconventional and modern agricultural methods that had become need of the hour to address the issues of low productivity and profit".

