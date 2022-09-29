UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Students Outshine In Various Competitions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 08:08 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) students outshone in various national contests of All Pakistan Literary Competition 2022 arranged at FMH College of Medicine and Dentistry Lahore

A spokesman of the university said here on Thursday that UAF Senior Tutor Office provided conducive platform to the students for sharpening their inner abilities As per details, Sidra Kamal clinched top position in urdu Afsana while she also stood second in Urdu 100-words story. Similarly, Namra Tabassam got third position in Urdu Afsana whereas Tuba Amjad stood third in Urdu essay contest.

Hamza Hassan got second position in English Visual Writing and stood third in English Letter competition. Saif-ur-Rehman bagged third position in Urdu Nazm whereas Ahsan Raza scored third position in Urdu Ghazal.

Meanwhile, in All Pakistan Debating Competition held at Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore Hareem clinched top position in Urdu Declamation while Ramesha Yaseen stood first in English Declamation and Sundas Jabeen got second position in Urdu Declamation in All Pakistan Debating Competition held at Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore, he added.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated the position holder students for winning contests and bringing laurel for this alma mater.

He also praised Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali and his team for honing skills of the students.

UAF Senior Tutor Office had launched three more clubs including Entrepreneur Club, Freelancing Club and CSS Forum that would help enhance creativity, innovative ideas, and dynamic leadership qualities of the students, he added.

