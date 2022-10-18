University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to educate farmers for increasing wheat yield

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is launching a 10-day wheat campaign from October 28, during which thousands of students will visit fields in different districts of Punjab to educate farmers about the latest trends and increase per acre yield

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stated this while chairing the deans' committee on Tuesday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stated this while chairing the deans' committee on Tuesday.

He said the campaign would be launched in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Extension Department which would help students in getting first hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems. He said that like previous year, the university was committed to reach out the farming community for the purpose.

He said that launching ceremony of the campaign would be held on October 20 which would be presided over by Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi. He said that organizing agriculture on scientific lines was the need of hour for agricultural revolution by ensuring increase in per acre production. "It is inevitable to bring the latest agricultural technology to the doorstep of farmers," he said and added that the UAF was one of the hundred best universities in the world,which was equipping millions of students with quality education and providing solutions to theproblems of farming community.

