University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Students Protest Against Desecration Of Holy Quran

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:46 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) students and faculty members protested over an incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) students and faculty members protested over an incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city.

Principal Officer Students Affairs Dr Aftab Wajid led the protest arranged at UAF Clock Tower whereas Director Students Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Senior Tutor Dr Athar Javed, Dr Amir Jamil and a large of number of students and faculty participated in it.

The speakers said desecration act hurts the sentiments of two billion Muslims around the world. Such incidents could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

The protesters urged Muslim Ummah to boycott products made in Norway to record protest. They said such anti-Islamic acts by religious extremists annoyed Muslims so international community should step in for their elimination.

