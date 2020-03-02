University of Agriculture Faisalabad successfully implements poverty alleviation model

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi and his team have successfully implemented model of poverty alleviation and women empowerment with the support of Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the model could easily be replicated throughout the country under Prime Minister's programme for poverty alleviation through distributing milking animals among the poor rural families.

A spokesman for the UAF said on Monday that the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences team, led by Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, said the programme was implemented with the support of TIKA Islamabad by distributing healthy cows among selected poor women farmers of tehsil Samundari and Dijkot.

Most of selected women were widows.

Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, along with project management team, visited Chak No 470, 472, 480, 485-GB Samundari and Chak No 270-RB Seema, 272-RB Kahna and 281-RB Khalilpur on successful completion of project in various public meetings.

Prof Qureshi said that in the first phase with the help of TIKA, the UAF team distributed a set of five milking beetal goats among each poor family and enabled them for self sustainability by uplifting their lives through selling of goats milk and their progeny.