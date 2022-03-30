University of Agriculture Faisalabad thronged by literature, book lovers

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday was thronged by literature and book lovers as the varsity concluded its 3-day Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival and Book Fair.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan addressed the concluding ceremony and said that it was the tradition of UAF to arrange literature festival to give a platform to the students to compete and exhibit their talent.

"We have to cultivate minds of the people with literary activities that will spread the fragrance of tolerance and sacrifice in the society", he added.

Later, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan flanked by Principal Officer Public Relations Publications UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif and Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali also distributed prizes among the winners of different competitions. In the music contest fiesta, renowned singer Ali Abbas, Dr Asim Aqeel and Sanwal Dilhoon were the judges.

In the category of sufi songs, PMAS (Pir Mehar Ali Shah) University of Arid Agriculture's student Jawad Kiani clinched the first position whereas MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) University of Agriculture's student Sarfraz Khan and GC University Faisalabad (GCUF) student Muhammad Junaid won the second and third positions respectively. In the category of folk songs, GCUF's Adeel Hashmi stood first while MNSUA's student Taimoor and Muhammad Saqlain from University of Jhang stood second and third respectively.

As per results of All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation "Andaz-e-Bayan" in English Category, Jamiatur Rasheed Karachi's student M. Faisal, Punjab University Lahore's student Isha Fatima and University of Karachi's student Sadaf Naushad got first, second and third positions respectively. Similarly, in All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation in urdu category, GCUL's student Syed Nouman Bukhari bagged the first position while GCUF's student Waqar Ullah Bhatti and Jamiatur Rasheed Karachi's student Muhammad Asim Bilal stood second and third respectively whereas Team Trophy winner in this contest was Jamiatur Rasheed Karachi.

In Punjabi Takra, Talha Farooqi from GCUL clinched the first position whereas University of Sargodha's students Hammad Mustafa and Adnan Ali got second and third positions while team Trophy winner was University of Sargodha. In the War of Minds VII contest, Sargodha University's students Abu Sufyan and Nadeem Mukhtar shared 1st position while GCUL's students Muhammad Azeem and Haider Sarfraz shared second position and UET Lahore's students Ubaid Ullah and Ahmad Hassan shared third position.

Moreover, Society of Agriculture Writer arranged the Mehfil-e-Mushara during this festival in which renowned poets DC Sahiwal Awais Malik, Tahzeeb Hafi, Afkar Alvi, Anjum Saleemi, Ikram Arfi, Shehzad Baig, Sanaullah Zaheer, and others participated.

