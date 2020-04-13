University of Agriculture Faisalabad to develop new bio-pesticides to curb locust attacks

Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf ,Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has directed the Locusts research and development cell UAF to develop new bio-pesticides in order to curb locust attacks wreaking havoc on crops

He chaired meeting of Locust cell of the varsity to review their performance. Chairman Entomology Dr Mansoor Sahi, Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Muhammad Saghir, Dr Amer Rasul, and others scientists were present.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that Entomology, Bio-Chemistry, and Physics scientists should work jointly on the research.

He said extracts of Dhatura, Neem, Euclyptus, and other plants should be tested for the toxic effects against the locusts at the earliest.

He stated his concern that excessive use of lambda cyhaothrin on locust control may cause the shortfall of the pesticide for cotton use. Therefore, the scientists should develop effective and low cost bio pesticides to avert its attack in future.

He said that government was expecting from the UAF scientists to conduct tangible research and development work and devise a strategy to curb the crisis.

Provincial Focal Person from Academia for research on locust Prof. Dr Jalal Arif said that all possible measures were being taken to conduct the valuable research work for sustainable management.

He said they would provide a comprehensive and effective solution to the Punjab Government and Ministry of food Security to curb the issue.

He told the meeting that UAF Entomology scientists Dr Dildar Gogi, Dr Shahid Majeed, Dr Muhammad Tayyab, Dr Nazir and Dr Sufiyan submitted the research proposals on Eco Biology host plant feeding; systematic and morpholoigical characteristics; and molecular and biotechnical approaches.