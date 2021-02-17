University of Agriculture Faisalabad to plant 25,000 trees this year

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will plant 25,000 trees this year in order to make campus more greenish

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will plant 25,000 trees this year in order to make campus more greenish.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer while addressing a function organized in connection with the tree planting campaign at Ayesha Hall under the auspices of the Chief Hall Warden's Office.

He said that the university has prepared a comprehensive plan for landscaping and beautification which will be implemented to make it one of the greenest universities across the globe. He lauded the measures being taken under the Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues. He said that a massive plantation drive would be carried out this year at the main and sub-campuses.

He said that climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of the people. He urged the people for plantation to ensure clean environment and green Pakistan.

He said that all out efforts were being carried out to flourish the plantations in the society.

He said that due to massive plantation at the campus, the person who enters the university finds the less temperature of 1 to 2 degree Celsius compared to the rest of the city.

Chief Hall Warden Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yaseen said that eco-friendly plants were being planted on a daily basis in connection with this special campaign to make the university look more lush green.

He said that floodlights had been installed in front of all the hostels which would facilitate the movement of students from roads and other corridors. He said that the university had repaired and installed 64 street lights from its own resources. He said that beautiful flowers and ornamental plants had been planted to enhance the landscaping of hostels which gave a feeling of freshness.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer along with Associate Hall Warden Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Dr. Anwarul Haq, Fatima Usman, Dr. Irshad, Dr. Samina, Dr. Benish Israr and others planted trees at Ayesha Hall.