UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Plant 25,000 Trees This Year

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:47 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to plant 25,000 trees this year

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will plant 25,000 trees this year in order to make campus more greenish

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will plant 25,000 trees this year in order to make campus more greenish.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer while addressing a function organized in connection with the tree planting campaign at Ayesha Hall under the auspices of the Chief Hall Warden's Office.

He said that the university has prepared a comprehensive plan for landscaping and beautification which will be implemented to make it one of the greenest universities across the globe. He lauded the measures being taken under the Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues. He said that a massive plantation drive would be carried out this year at the main and sub-campuses.

He said that climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of the people. He urged the people for plantation to ensure clean environment and green Pakistan.

He said that all out efforts were being carried out to flourish the plantations in the society.

He said that due to massive plantation at the campus, the person who enters the university finds the less temperature of 1 to 2 degree Celsius compared to the rest of the city.

Chief Hall Warden Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yaseen said that eco-friendly plants were being planted on a daily basis in connection with this special campaign to make the university look more lush green.

He said that floodlights had been installed in front of all the hostels which would facilitate the movement of students from roads and other corridors. He said that the university had repaired and installed 64 street lights from its own resources. He said that beautiful flowers and ornamental plants had been planted to enhance the landscaping of hostels which gave a feeling of freshness.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer along with Associate Hall Warden Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Dr. Anwarul Haq, Fatima Usman, Dr. Irshad, Dr. Samina, Dr. Benish Israr and others planted trees at Ayesha Hall.

Related Topics

Pakistan All From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker commends UAE’s youth emp ..

32 minutes ago

14th Innovation Arabia to go virtual

32 minutes ago

SEC’s ‘Zakat Al Elm’ attracts 5893 participa ..

32 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

19 seconds ago

31 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.