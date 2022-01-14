UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Plant 40,000 Saplings During Current Year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) planted 35,000 saplings under the Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan program last year, while the target to plant more than 40,000 saplings has been set for the current year.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan here on Friday. He was presiding over the inaugural session of one-day capacity building workshop for Gardening Wing that was arranged by Department of Estate Management.Principal Officer Estate Management Prof Dr Qamar Bilal and Dr. Adnan Younis also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the Clean and Green Pakistan program is a landmark step amid the situation when the world was coping with climate changes. Lauding the efforts of Estate Management staff, he said that due to their untiring efforts, the UAF had emerged as one of the best green universities in the world.

He said that people, who work with dedication and hardworking,are decorated with success. He assured that all possible steps would be taken to address the problems of the Gardening Wing staff. Dr. Qamar Bilal said that various reforms were being implemented to further enhance the aesthetic and green beauty of UAF which is honored of being century-old and ever-first agricultural institution of the subcontinent. He said that on the directives of the Vice Chancellor, a training workshop for security staff would be organized to improve their performance and equip them with latest techniques in their field.Dr. Adnan Younis said all tangible steps were being taken to further improve greenery and beautification of the university.

