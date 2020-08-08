UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Provide Wheelchairs To Paralyzed Students

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to provide wheelchairs to paralyzed students

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will provide wheelchairs to paralyzed students under the Prime Minister Wheelchair Scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will provide wheelchairs to paralyzed students under the Prime Minister Wheelchair Scheme.

This was decided during the 321st syndicate meeting of the university that was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri presented the agenda.

Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Dr Nasir Amin from GCUF, renowned social and political personality Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr Mahr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Dr Attiya Awan, Addition Secretary Planning Agriculture Department Dr Rao Atif Raza, Prof Saeed Akhtar from Punjab University (PU), Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, Divisional Director Local Fund Audit Abdul Rauf, Dean UAF Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sidra Ijaz, and Wasi Bajwa and others attended the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf told the meeting that the UAF while taking the lead in commencing online classes amid Covid situation had completed the semester and online examinations successfully and results had also been announced.

He said the UAF had set up a locust cell in order to address the locust issue , adding that the UAF had developed a locust solar noise-repellent machine meant to avert attack of locust.

He said the UAF had developed a three-in-one spray machine tested by farmers of the locust-hit areas.

The meeting also approved nominations of Director Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences and ChairmanDepartment of Entomology. The meeting also nominated one female member besides two male members for the disciplinary committee.

The meeting also renewed the agreement with State Life for group insurance of UAF employees.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Male Nasir Lead GCUF From Agreement University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Court

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

1 hour ago

President Kenyatta says Kenya ready again for visi ..

4 minutes ago

Rain likely in Upper/Central Punjab, KP, GP, Kashm ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Deploys 2 Additional Staff Members to Beirut F ..

4 minutes ago

Protesters Clash With Police in Downtown Beirut Ne ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.