University of Agriculture Faisalabad to provide wheelchairs to paralyzed students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will provide wheelchairs to paralyzed students under the Prime Minister Wheelchair Scheme.

This was decided during the 321st syndicate meeting of the university that was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri presented the agenda.

Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Dr Nasir Amin from GCUF, renowned social and political personality Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, Dr Mahr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Dr Attiya Awan, Addition Secretary Planning Agriculture Department Dr Rao Atif Raza, Prof Saeed Akhtar from Punjab University (PU), Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, Divisional Director Local Fund Audit Abdul Rauf, Dean UAF Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sidra Ijaz, and Wasi Bajwa and others attended the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf told the meeting that the UAF while taking the lead in commencing online classes amid Covid situation had completed the semester and online examinations successfully and results had also been announced.

He said the UAF had set up a locust cell in order to address the locust issue , adding that the UAF had developed a locust solar noise-repellent machine meant to avert attack of locust.

He said the UAF had developed a three-in-one spray machine tested by farmers of the locust-hit areas.

The meeting also approved nominations of Director Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences and ChairmanDepartment of Entomology. The meeting also nominated one female member besides two male members for the disciplinary committee.

The meeting also renewed the agreement with State Life for group insurance of UAF employees.