UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Reopen Classrooms From 15th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:52 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to reopen classrooms from 15th

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad mapped out a comprehensive plan to reopen the classrooms for students in the different phases from September 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad mapped out a comprehensive plan to reopen the classrooms for students in the different phases from September 15.

Initially, the classrooms would be opened for MPhil, PhDs and research students whereas, the online lectures for undergraduate students will continue and the classrooms will be opened for undergraduate students in the next phase keeping COVID situation in view.

It was decided at the dean directors meeting that was presided over by UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

Prof Dr Asif Tanveer praised the works of teaching faculty to ensure academic activities in COVID pandemic as the university adopted all tools of the distance education to continue the journey of knowledge and research work.

He said that students got their courses work, lectures and other reading material online at their homes that did not disrupt their academic activities. He added that in the current times, it was prerequisite to adopt the latest tools in order to compete with the rest of the world.

The meeting also approved the third entrance test for postgraduate degree programs for the sub-campuses.

Registrar Umar Saeed said that the university was ensuring all SOPs for COVID.

Moreover, Pro VC Prof Dr Asif Tanveer also planted a sapling under a tree plantation drive.

Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal said that UAF has planted 50,000 trees in 18 months and records its data.

Related Topics

World Education Reading September All From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.