University of Agriculture Faisalabad to reopen classrooms from 15th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad mapped out a comprehensive plan to reopen the classrooms for students in the different phases from September 15.

Initially, the classrooms would be opened for MPhil, PhDs and research students whereas, the online lectures for undergraduate students will continue and the classrooms will be opened for undergraduate students in the next phase keeping COVID situation in view.

It was decided at the dean directors meeting that was presided over by UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

Prof Dr Asif Tanveer praised the works of teaching faculty to ensure academic activities in COVID pandemic as the university adopted all tools of the distance education to continue the journey of knowledge and research work.

He said that students got their courses work, lectures and other reading material online at their homes that did not disrupt their academic activities. He added that in the current times, it was prerequisite to adopt the latest tools in order to compete with the rest of the world.

The meeting also approved the third entrance test for postgraduate degree programs for the sub-campuses.

Registrar Umar Saeed said that the university was ensuring all SOPs for COVID.

Moreover, Pro VC Prof Dr Asif Tanveer also planted a sapling under a tree plantation drive.

Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal said that UAF has planted 50,000 trees in 18 months and records its data.