University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Confucius Institute (CI) of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated Chinese New Year, also known as Happy Spring Festival, here on Thursday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan attended the ceremony as chief guest while CI Chinese Dean Dr Zhou Chang Ming and Local Dean Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir were also present. Students presented the heart-touching performances that attracted the audience during this event which continued for two hours and depicted Chinese and Pakistani cultures. Chinese 2025 Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Wood Snake, a time filled with deep cultural meaning and significance.

In the Chinese zodiac, each year is associated with one of the 12 animals, and 2025 is dedicated to the Snake.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zhou Chang Ming said that CI language and cultural ties would bring both nations closer that would also help promote scientific cooperation and learn from each other to address the challenges.

He said that both countries were enjoying close friendship. Pak-China Economic Corridor would usher a new avenue of development, he added.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar said that the CI-UAF had completed eleven years and it has produced 22200 students so far in Chinese language course.

He said that China-Pakistan was enjoying time-tested relations that are more strengthened with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that CI has proved a hallmark to strengthen the academia, research ties with Chinese institutions.

He called for learning from China experiences in agriculture and economic development. He said that the UAF was enjoying excellent ties worldwide.

Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said CI UAF was established in 2014 and the first Chinese Language Class was held on January 10, 2015.

He said that since its establishment, it has enrolled more than 22,000 students and organized 152 cultural activities, which were attended by more than 55,000 visitors.

He said CI-UAF organized 138 HSK/HSKK examinations, with a participation of more than 11500 students. He said that more than 600 students have successfully obtained various scholarships based on recommendations from CI-UAF.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to produce the skilled manpower and to open up new avenues of development.