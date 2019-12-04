UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Convocation On Dec 17

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:41 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) convocation on Dec 17

The 24th Convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be held here on December 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : The 24th Convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be held here on December 17.

UAF spokesman said on Wednesday that Chancellor of the University Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar will be chief guest.

He said that 5405 graduates of 2016 including 1253 graduates and 4152 postgraduates will be conferred medals and degrees. They were asked to get them registered till December 10, by paying fee of Rs 1000 and rehearsal in this connection will be held 11:00 a.m.

on December 16, 2019.

More information in this connection can be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9201749, 041-9200191, 041-9200161-69 extension 2305, 2302 and 2301 and email addresses controller.examinations@uaf.edu.pk and dr.exams@uaf.edu.pk, he added.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab December 2016 2019 University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

21 minutes ago

World Bank Revises Down Forecast for Russian Econo ..

9 minutes ago

Brexit moves ratchet up ECB's banking supervision ..

9 minutes ago

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

43 minutes ago

Pak-India matches needed to boost blind cricket: S ..

32 minutes ago

Three-day talent competition from Dec 9

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.