University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) convocation on Dec 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : The 24th Convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be held here on December 17.

UAF spokesman said on Wednesday that Chancellor of the University Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar will be chief guest.

He said that 5405 graduates of 2016 including 1253 graduates and 4152 postgraduates will be conferred medals and degrees. They were asked to get them registered till December 10, by paying fee of Rs 1000 and rehearsal in this connection will be held 11:00 a.m.

on December 16, 2019.

More information in this connection can be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9201749, 041-9200191, 041-9200161-69 extension 2305, 2302 and 2301 and email addresses controller.examinations@uaf.edu.pk and dr.exams@uaf.edu.pk, he added.