University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) convocation to be held on Dec 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) The 24th convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be held here on Tuesday (December 17).

The UAF spokesman on Wednesday said that University Chancellor Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar would preside over the convocation which will commence at 11:00am at D-Ground of the university.

He said 5,405 graduates of 2016, including 1,253 graduates and 4152 postgraduates, will be conferred medals and degrees.

The rehearsal for participation in the convocation will be held on Monday (December 16).