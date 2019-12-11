UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Convocation To Be Held On Dec 17

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) convocation to be held on Dec 17

The 24th convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be held here on Tuesday (December 17)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) The 24th convocation of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be held here on Tuesday (December 17).

The UAF spokesman on Wednesday said that University Chancellor Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar would preside over the convocation which will commence at 11:00am at D-Ground of the university.

He said 5,405 graduates of 2016, including 1,253 graduates and 4152 postgraduates, will be conferred medals and degrees.

The rehearsal for participation in the convocation will be held on Monday (December 16).

Related Topics

Governor December 2016 University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

29 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

22 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

22 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

22 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.