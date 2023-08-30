Open Menu

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Develops Multi-grain Flour: Dr Iqrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 07:01 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has developed multi-grain flour which is being commercialized with the support of the industry

Addressing a one-day seminar on multi-grain flour, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan said the multigrain flour was developed by the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences UAF under the Higher education Commission Technology Transfer Support Project.

He said that 40 percent of Pakistan's population was facing malnutrition which was a matter of grave concern.

He said that instead of relying only on wheat flour, the nutritional crisis could be overcome by including other cereals as part of our daily diet.

He said that UAF was the pioneer to introduce the Human Nutrition and Dietetics Programme which was being replicated across the country.

Dean Faculty of Food Science Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that with the passage of time, the trend of increase in nutritional crisis was being seen, for which we had to adopt healthy lifestyle.

He said the country was losing billions of rupees due to lack of nutrition.

Director General National Institute of Food Science and Technology/Principal Investigator Prof Dr Imran Pasha said the country was currently facing a crisis like food security and malnutrition.

Multi-grain flour had been developed which was being commercialized in collaborationwith Rehmat Wheat Products, he added.

Dr Khurram Zia, Rashid Lodhi and others also spoke on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan