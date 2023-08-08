University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) inks LoI with Henan Agricultural University (HAU) China

Henan Agricultural University (HAU) China and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have inked Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate in the area of academic and research

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Henan Agricultural University (HAU) China and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have inked Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate in the area of academic and research.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and HAU President Prof Dr Jie Xiaolei signed the LoI on behalf of their institutions while Chairman Department of Entomology UAF Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saqib, Associate Professor Dr Abid Ali, HAU Director Office of International Exchange and Cooperation Prof Dr Ke Tu, Li Xingdao Party Secretary College of Plant Protection and Li Honglian, Dean College of Plant Protection were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that it was the ever-first visit of delegation from UAF to HAU China.

He said that according to agreement the both sides will exchange students, academic staff and teaching/research resources. They will also receive visits from each other and organize international conferences jointly where as it was also agreed upon that the both universities would submit research projects jointly and they will mutually develop joint educational programs in specific academic areas. He said that China was making tremendous progress in the every field of life and the joint venture would help learn from each other experiences.

HAU President Prof Dr Jie Xiaolei said that existing cooperation in College of Plant Protection would definitely encourage other colleges to jointly work in academic and research exchange program.

Chairman Department of Entomology UAF Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif said that the UAF had extended cooperation with the Chinese Institution that would help address the agricultural challenges under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that they had also visited the Henan Academy of Agricultural Sciences where Director Institute of Plant Protection Prof Dr Feng Hongqiang briefed about the latest pest monitoring tools including insect radars.

Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saqib said that the LoI was hall mark step that will open up new avenues of learning and progress. He said that UAF was enjoying excellent relation with Chinese Institutes.

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jafar Jaskani said that the research collaboration with HAU would help compact the common challenges and address the different issues on scientific basis.

Associate Professor Dr Abid Ali said that pest monitoring tools were the need of the hours for sustainable pest management in order to promote green control in agriculture sector.