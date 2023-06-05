University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes World Environment Day

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has observed the World Environment Day by organizing an awareness walk and seminar, here on Monday.

The Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences UAF arranged the walk and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led it.

Director Soil and Environmental Sciences Prof Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Dr. Anwar-ul-Haq, Dr. Sanaullah, Dr. Abdul Wakil, Dr. Anjum Munir, Dr. Nabil Niazi, Dr. Tayyaba Naz, Malik Shaukat Hayat and others also participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need to protect ecosystem and said, "We are destroying the earth with our own hands due to pollution." He said that climate changes are provoking havoc with agriculture, health, water resources and others.

He said, "Theme of the day this year was "Beat Plastic Pollution" and we have to get rid of plastic shopping bags as these are not only causing environmental pollution but also adversely affecting the soil fertility." He said that increasing diseases could be reduced by protecting ecosystems.

Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza said, "We have to promote green technology, resolve environmental problems of environment and reduce pollution."He said that there is an imbalance in the natural system due to air and water pollution while smoke emitted by the factories further aggravates the situation.

Malik Shaukat Hayat and others also spoke on this occasion.

