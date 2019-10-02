University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) offers 44 short courses

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 44 short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has invited applications for 44 short courses.

University spokesman told APP on Wednesday that duration of these courses will be from one week to one year.

The eligible candidates could submit their applications as admission will be granted on 'first come, first get' basis.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Department of Continuing education UAF, he added.