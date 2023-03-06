University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens Spring Flower, Landscape exhibition

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opened the Spring Flower and Landscape exhibition at its Faculty of Agriculture Lawn here on Monday

The show was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, FAO representative Florence Rolle.

The show was arranged by the Institute of Horticulture Sciences in which students set up the flowers and landscape expo.

The flower show also remained the centre for attraction for the flower lovers who thronged the varsity to have the delight of autumn flowers.

The flowers blossoming with all beautiful shades mesmerized the nature lovers. The dozens of different flower arrangements displaying colors of creative ideas are set up by university students.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Director Institute of Horticulture Sciences Dr Ahmad Sattar, Director ORIC Dr Jafar Jasakni, Dr Amjad Aulakh, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Rana Aslam Khan, Dr Adnan Younis, Dr Mohsin, Bashir, and others also attended.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said, "Flowers give us a message of love and peace in the society. We have to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, respect and work collectively for the uplift of our country."