University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Opens Flower Show
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opened its much-anticipated three-day annual Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower Show 2024, on the scenic lawns of Faculty of Agriculture, UAF on Tuesday
The event, which drawn an enthusiastic crowd of students, faculty and flower lovers, showcased a vibrant array of chrysanthemum and ornamental plants, highlighting the beauty and diversity of floriculture. The flowers, blossoming with different shades, are mesmerizing nature loves.
Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said flowers give us the message of peace, love and harmony. He said that in general, everyone was suffering from stress and depression in the modern era. At the time, the flowers exhibition provides an opportunity to get refuge from the monotonous routine and spend quality time. "We need to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, tolerance and work together to make the society a beautiful place to live" he said and added that odours of intolerance, hatred and discrimination can be taken out with the aroma of brotherhood, patience and love. He said that Netherland is the world largest flower exporting county following Colombia, Kenya, Belgium, and others.
Pakistan can tap its share into world $60 billion floriculture market and earn forex.
Director Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar said that it also provides a platform to the horticulture students to arrange the flowers in creative ways that will help them excel in the field.
Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad said more than 200 types of flowers were put on display in the exhibition in which students of Institute of Horticulture UAF and six other universities presented the floral beauty in an attractive arrangement. He said that 20 varieties of the flower developed by UAF were also showcased in the expo.
All autumn varieties of chrysanthemum remained a centre of attraction for the visitors.
Former MPA Najma Afzal, former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Dr Khurram, Principal Officer Students Affair Dr Riaz Virk, Chairman Entomology Dr Jalal Arif, Director Soil Science Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dr Muhammad Usman, Chief Hall Warden Dr Tayyab, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Nadeem Akbar, Dr Rai Asif, Dr Mohsin Bashir, Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gill, Treasurer Zeeshan Ishfaq Bukhary, Deputy Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri, and other notables also attended.
