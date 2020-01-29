University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organizes one-day expo on STEM

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC) organized a one-day exhibition on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Information Technology.

As many as 50 educational institutions from four corners of the province took part, in which, students presented their innovative ideas. They presented 120 projects at the expo.

The expo was inaugurated by Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Faisalabad of Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Sikander Azam.

UAF Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, PASTIC Director General Dr Muhammad Akram Shiekh, UAF Dean Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Dean food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, UAF Principal Officer Estate management Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Naveed, Dr Waseem Ahmad, Dr Khurram Zia, Farooq Hassan and others were also present on the occasion.

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said the government was committed to promote education and address the issues of a common man.

He said that such platform was essential to refine God-given skills of students and provide them opportunity to think out of box and exhibit their skills.

He said that numerous initiatives were being taken on the part of government which would open up new avenue of progress for the country. He said, "We have to work on polishing our innovative ideas to redress the grievances of farming community, general public, and industry".

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the country was blessed with talented youth who come up with innovative ideas. He said that provision of such proper platform would help youth refine their skills.

He said that enhanced academia and industry linkages would ensure knowledge-based economy. He said that in the modern world, the knowledge was doubling with each passing year. He said that the university was promoting the culture of tangible and problem solving research at the campus.

Muhammad Sikander Azam stressed the scientists to address the issue of industry for the development and prosperity. He said that it was an excellent exhibition to open the mind of students.

