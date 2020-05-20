UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Poor Employees Get Eid Gifts

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday distributed Eid gifts among 1000 deserving employees of the university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday distributed Eid gifts among 1000 deserving employees of the university.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Ashgar Bajwa, Treasurer/Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri and Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal distributed Eid packs among deserving employees.

On this occasion, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that it was collective responsibility to remember deserving peoples so that they could enjoy Eid celebrations.

He said: "The holy month of Ramazan purifies our souls to spend our lives as per golden principals of islam. True joy of something is in sharing with others", he said, adding that the happiest people were not those who were getting more, but those who were giving more.

Treasures Umer Saeed also spoke on the occasion.

