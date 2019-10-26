University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) ranked among 1,100 top universities of world

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has been included in the list of top 1,100 universities of the world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has been included in the list of top 1,100 universities of the world.

The institution has been ranked number one university of the province and forth in the country, based on 13 quality indicators.

In the US news and World Report Global University Rankings 2020, which released its ranking on Thursday, the UAF has been ranked on 1072 number in the world and declared it 284th best Asian university in overall categories.

In the subject category of agricultural sciences, environment/ecology and in the category of plant and animal sciences, it is ranked at 82nd, 255th and 257th respectively.

The ranking indicators were: global score, global research reputation, regional research reputation, publications, books, conferences, normalized citation impact, total citations, number of publications that are among the 10 percent most cited, percentage of total publications that are among the 10 percent most cited, international collaboration, percentage of total publications with international collaboration, number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1 percent most cited.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf expressed his satisfaction and termed the ranking an astounding achievement. He congratulated the whole campus community and urged the faculty to work hard get place in top 500 universities of the world by Times, QS and other credible rankings of the world.