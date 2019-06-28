University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Rs 8,879.58m budget approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Finance and Planning Committee, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), approved the budget estimates worth Rs 8,879.586 million for financial year 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : The Finance and Planning Committee, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), approved the budget estimates worth Rs 8,879.586 million for financial year 2019-20.

The FPC meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf on Friday while Treasurer Tariq Saeed presented the agenda.

UAF Registrar Muhammad Hussain, Additional Secretary (Planning) Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Naeem Khalid, Director Local Fund Audit Department Ijaz Sindhu, Executive Director Endowment Fund Dr Mahmood Ahmad Randhawa, UAF Director Planning and Development Dr Irfan Abbbas, Dr Amer Jamil, Dr Nuzhat Huma, Dr Abdul Wahid and other notables also attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the non-development budget estimates worth Rs 4,878.586 million, development budget Rs 119.67 million, Water Management Research Centre budget of Rs 44.29 million, development budget from the Federal government component Rs 594.08 million, development budget from the Punjab government Rs 410.622 million and the competitive research grant of Rs 2,832.32 million.