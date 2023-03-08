UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate Approves Budget

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate on Wednesday approved statement of account for the financial year 2021-22 worth Rs 5.335 billion and revised estimates worth Rs 8.52 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

UAF spokesperson said that a meeting was held presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan as the Governor's nominee. Registrar Tariq Mahmud Gill presented the proposals before the meeting while Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented the budget.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan apprised the house that despite the financial crunch, the university always remained within its cash flow and close its books in positive.

He elaborated that more than 7,000 students were being annually financially supported with an annual turnover of Rs 1 billion.

He said the university was also providing free education to the disabled students and Baluchistan's nominees as per directives of the Punjab government.

He said the university, being the mother of all agricultural institutions, was taking all possible measures to ensure food security with tangible research work, trained manpower and outreach services.

He said the agriculture sector was the lifeline for country to alleviate poverty and to earn forex after meeting our needs. He said that with the increasing population and climate change challenges, it was the need of hour to adopt the latest technologies to increase per acre yield.

He thanked the Punjab government for the establishment of a new hostel for 1000 girls.

He added that the university in collaboration with Washington State University haddeveloped new lines of the wheat, keeping in view, climate changes and enhance yield.

