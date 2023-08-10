University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) signs Letter of Intent with Chinese university

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with a Chinese university, Qingdao Agricultural University (QAU), to carry forward academic exchange and cooperation in teaching, research, and training for advancement and dissemination of learning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with a Chinese university, Qingdao Agricultural University (QAU), to carry forward academic exchange and cooperation in teaching, research, and training for advancement and dissemination of learning.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan joined Vice President of QAU Tian Yike in an online meeting and both signed the LoI on behalf of their institutions.

A UAF delegation, comprising spokesman and Chairman Department of Entomology Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Muhammad Saqib, Director ORIC Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani and Associate Prof Dr Abid Ali, visited the QAU and physically attended the meeting.

According to the LoI, both the institutions would conduct exchanges of faculty, staff and students' joint research activities in addition to the exchange of academic materials, based on their respective resources and needs.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan praised the achievements made in the construction and development of QAU in recent years.

He hoped that collaboration with QAU to promote faculty and student exchanges and academic cooperation would bring tangible results.

He also invited QAU's leaders to visit UAF and said that Pakistan-China cooperation would prove a hallmark step in order to ensure development and progress of agriculture sector in both countries on fast pace.

During LoI signing ceremony, Prof. Dr. Tian Yike Vice President of QAU presented an overview of his university's discipline, training, and international cooperation efforts.

He expressed QAU's willingness to engage in in-depth cooperation and exchanges with UAF to contribute jointly to the implementation of the 'Belt and Road Initiative', especially the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

UAF spokesman Prof. Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that under dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan UAF opening up new avenue of progress and prosperity.

He said that the joint work with QAU China would help learn from each other's experiences and to address the common challenges.

Director ORIC Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani briefly introduced the relevant situation of UAF and had in-depth communication with the relevant persons in charge of the International Cooperation and Exchange Office and the School of Plant Medicine on exchanges and cooperation between teachers and students, joint training, and scientific research cooperation between the two universities.

Director External Linkages Prof Dr Muhammad Saqib said that the UAF was enjoying excellent relations with Chinese Institution that would open up new avenue of progress.

UAF delegation also visited the laboratories and agricultural machinery exhibition halls of the School of Plant Medicine, the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, the School of Resources and Environment and other related colleges, and conducted academic exchanges with teachers and students of the School of Plant Medicine, Qingdao Agricultural University.

Zhao Honghai, Vice Dean of the Institute of Botany Medicine, Sun Lijuan, Director of the Department of Entomology, and Professor Lu Zhaozhi, focal person also attended the meeting.

Vice dean Zhao Honghai extended a warm welcome to Pakistan and his party. Professor Lu Zhaozhi introduced the professional establishment, teachers, and scientific research of the college, head of department of entomology, Sun Lijuan introduced the discipline construction of entomology, and Muhammad Jalal Arif introduced the history, subject specialty, and characteristics of running a school of agriculture at the Agricultural University of Faisalabad.

Associate Professor Abid Ali, made talk on academic session on "Role of Pakistani students graduated from Chinese institutes in the transfer of technology under BRI: entomological challenges and their green control in agriculture", while Associate Professor Li Jie talk on "Recent Advances in Biological Control of Pest Insects by using microorganisms" and Professor Lu Zhaozhi on "Some prospective in Bt-cotton management in China" academic reports respectively, and the teachers and students present had a warm discussion and in-depth academic discussion on the contents of the report.