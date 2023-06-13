UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Students Council Takes Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Students Council takes oath

Students' Council Cabinet of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has taken oath here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Students' Council Cabinet of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has taken oath here on Tuesday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan administered the oath during a formal but impressive ceremony held at New Senate Hall UAF.

Usman Sarwar has been declared as President of the Council whereas its members included Samia Hassan as Senior Vice President, Muhammad Aftab Akram as Vice President, Arbaz Khan as General Secretary, Ambreen Khalid as Joint Secretary, Kiran Fatima as Finance Secretary, Jamsheed Ali Badar as Press Secretary, Samra Hafeez as Associate Press Secretary, Zaka Ullah as sports Secretary, and Meerab Khan as Associate Sports Secretary.

Among the councilors included Muhammad Awais Nasir, Tehreem, Ahmad Abdul Rehman, Iqra Nadeem, Muhammad Arham, Abdullah Ali, Mamona Khalid and Muhammad Akram. Director Students Affairs UAF is convener of UAF Student Council.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university was committed to refurbish God-gifted qualities of the students in addition to provide them an inclusive environment for their education.

He said that UAF was imparting quality education besides ensuring state-of-the-art facilities, excellent research work and skilled development in the campus.

He urged the students to devote their energies for acquiring knowledge and enhancing their capabilities that would brighten their future.

Principal Officer Students Affair Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi said that the university community was committed to produce skilled manpower that was a guarantee of bright future.

Director Students Affairs Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan and other notables also spoke on the occasion.

