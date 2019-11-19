University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) starts sale of its bakery, fruit, vegetable products

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has started sale of its 37 bakery and fruit/vegetable products on cheaper rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has started sale of its 37 bakery and fruit/vegetable products on cheaper rates.

The UAF spokesman told APP on Tuesday that the National Institute of food Sciences & Technology, UAF, manufactured 20 bakery products and 17 fruit/vegetable products including biscuits, cakes, pizzas, sauce, ketchup, drinks, jams, pickles, squashes, etc.

under the Food Research Development products.

Now the university administration started sale of these products on cheaper rates, he said and added that more information in this regard could be obtained from production in-charge (bakery) Dr Ali Asgahr on 0321-7778404, from production in-charge (fruits/vegetables) Dr Inaamur Raheem on 0333-6569275 and project officer Dr Imran Pasha on 041-9200161-70 extension 3048 and 0322-6886886.