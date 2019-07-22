University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to organise symposium on Nano-medicine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) -:University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organise a one-day symposium on "Nano-medicine: Current Scenario and Future Perspectives" here on August 6.

A UAF spokesman told APP on Monday that Institute of Pharmacy, Physiology and Pharmacology, Faculty of Veterinary Science, UAF in collaboration with Endowment Fund Secretariat UAF and United State Department of Agriculture will arrange the symposium at new Senate hall UAF and for this purpose registration and submission of abstract will continue up to July 30.

More information in this regard can be obtained through contact numbers 0343-7899976, 0336-6166225, 0333-8989103 and email kashif.iqbal@uaf.edu.pk, he added.