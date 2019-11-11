UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) To Auction Green Fodder On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:35 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will auction 40 Kanals of green fodder of Chari (Sorghum crop) at its Postgraduate Agriculture Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road here on Wednesday (November 13)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will auction 40 Kanals of green fodder of Chari (Sorghum crop) at its Postgraduate Agriculture Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road here on Wednesday (November 13).

UAF spokesman said today that the auction will be held at 10 am in the office of Directorate of Farms UAF and the successful bidder will have to pay 1/3 of the total amount on the spot.

