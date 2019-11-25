University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to auction sugarcane crop on Dec 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will auction its sugarcane crop grown over 115 kanal here on December 12.

According to UAF spokesman, 65 kanal sugarcane crop was situated at Murabbah No. 63 and 50 kanal crop at Murabbah No.

43 in Chak No.217-RB Achkera Narwala Road Faisalabad.

He said that the auction will be held at Directorate of Farms UAF Achkera at 10:00 a.m. on December 12.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Dr Tasneem Khaliq, Land Utilization Officer UAF through telephone number 041-9201203, he added.