University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Meets Australian Research Centre Team

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:34 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has expressed his concerns over spending of Rs 110 billion on import of pulses every year despite Pakistan being an agrarian country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf has expressed his concerns over spending of Rs 110 billion on import of pulses every year despite Pakistan being an agrarian country.

He was talking to a team of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), comprising members from the University of Queensland Australia Dr Rajendra Adhikari and ACIAR Country Manager Pakistan Munawar Raza Kazmi, here on Thursday.

UAF Registrar Tariq Saeed, UAF Institute of business Management Director Dr Khalid Mushtaq, Dr Mubashir Mehdi, Dr Burhan Ahmad and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed ACIAR's ongoing project titled 'Developing competitive and inclusive value chains of pulses in Pakistan'.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf called for increasing cultivation of protein-rich pulses to reduce the import bill. He said that it was unfortunate that we were focusing on five crops only where land, climate and ecosystem of the homeland is fit for growing many crops.

Dr Rajendra Adhikari said that pulses were protein-rich and Australia was included in the list of countries which export pulses.

Dr Munawar Kazmi, Dr Khalid Mushtaq, Dr Mubashir Mehndi and Dr Burhan Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.

