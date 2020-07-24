UrduPoint.com
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Water Chiller Made Functional

The water chiller installed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad at the entrance of the varsity has been made functional here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The water chiller installed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad at the entrance of the varsity has been made functional here on Friday.

UAF vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf flanked by Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Incharge Gardening Wing Dr Adnan Younus, Chief Security Officer Nasir Malik and other notables inaugurated the chiller plant installed at Gobindpura side gate.

Speaking on the occasion, the UAF VC said that more water plants would soon be installed at other entrance points of the varsity.

He added the university was making all out efforts to address the problems of campus community.

He said that RO water plants had already been installed at par with the international standard to ensure the supply of potable water to campus community.

The corridor of New Campus has been renovated to restore the glory of UAF which was the mother of all agricultural educational and research institutions of the country, he added.

The VC said that all development work was being carried out transparently.

Dr Qamar Bilal said the university had completed many projects with zero university investment, thanks to local business community.

He told the gathering that the chiller plant was established at a costof Rs 350,000 with the donations of citizens.

